Trucking Announcements: New hires at TCA, Stertil-Koni, Caneda Transport receives safety award

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) hired Steve Phillips, Stertil-Koni welcomed a new regional sales manager, and Blair Seed joined High Bar Brands as sales manager for Manitoba and Ontario. Meanwhile, Mullen Group awarded one of its fleets with the Grand Prize Safety Award and VIPAR Heavy Duty hired Candy Daume as a new program manager.

TCA hires profitability program facilitator

Steve Phillips has joined the TCA as a profitability program facilitator.

The association says he will boost the program’s efforts to help Best Practice Group participant carriers identify strategies to improve their operations through benchmarking and in-person meetings.

Phillips brings more than 30 years of experience in transportation management to the program. He has spent years in senior leadership roles at Werner Enterprises and as senior vice president of OTR operations at U.S. Xpress.

Stertil-Koni names Sarah Stoner as regional sales manager

Stertil-Koni, a provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, announced that Sarah Stoner has joined the company as regional sales manager for Canada.

Sarah Stoner (Photo: Supplied)

Stoner brings 17 years of experience in sales across Western Canada.

Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Stoner worked in sales of tools and equipment in Integrated Supply Network Canada Group, a national distributor of garage equipment, tooling, and lubrication equipment.

“Her comprehensive understanding of diverse market dynamics, passion for high-quality products, and keen analytical mind make her a valuable asset to the entire Stertil-Koni team,” said Scott Steinhardt, the company’s president.

Blair Seed joins HBB

High Bar Brands announced that Blair Seed joined the company as central Canada territory manager, serving Ontario and Manitoba.

Blair Seed (Photo: High Bar Brands)

Seed has roots in the heavy-duty industry, having previously worked for a large aftermarket distributor as an account specialist for the past two years. He will report to Scott Weese, Canadian regional sales manager.

“Blair’s focus will be increasing and supporting all our OE dealer programs, WD customers, and gaining fleet spec’ in the Central Region,” Weese said. “Blair’s background as a technician and account rep has made him somewhat of a product specialist, which was a key element for us.”

Vipar hires Daume as program manager

The Vipar Heavy Duty Family of Companies announced Candy Daume has joined its team as a new program manager, working with the company’s supplier partners to refine and develop parts purchasing programs for its distributor network.

Daume has more than 25 years of heavy-duty aftermarket experience, including as chief operating officer of a large distributor with responsibility for multiple locations and nearly 100 employees.

Candy Daume (Photo: Vipar Heavy Duty)

“She will be instrumental in serving our Vipar Heavy Duty and Power Heavy Duty distributors, as well as our supplier partners, through the development of innovative programs to ensure our network’s continued success,” said Larry Griffin, Vipar vice-president of program management, in a release.

Mullen Group recognizes its Caneda Transport with safety award

Caneda Transport received the Grand Prize Safety Award (GPSA), a yearly internal audit for all Mullen Group’s business units that verifies they work on the appropriate health, safety and environment initiatives.

Mullen Group’s Grand Prize Safety Award (Photo: Supplied)

Being recognized as a top performer for the GPSA requires the fleet to score in all 10 sections and a better-than-average carrier profile, the Mullen Group said in LinkedIn post. This includes achieving corporate initiatives and obtaining corporate goals for less than four total recordable injuries, and lost time claims of less than one.