Trucking announcements: Trimac wins HR award, GFL welcomes Moncion

This week, GFL Environmental welcomed a new fleet compliance director, Trimac won HRD Canada’s Innovative HR Teams award, and Stertil-Koni hired a national account manager.

Moncion joins GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental welcomed Marc Moncion as a director of fleet compliance.

Marc Moncion joined GFL Environmental as director of fleet compliance (Photo: LinkedIn)

He will report directly to the senior vice-president of operations and will be responsible for overseeing and ensuring legal and regulatory compliance for all the fleet’s operations, focusing on maintaining safety standards and reducing risks.

Moncion has more than 20 years of experience in transportation safety.

He joins GFL from Fleet Complete, where he has worked for more than eight years as vice-president of safety, compliance and regulatory affairs. Prior to that, he held director positions at Canada Cartage and Safety-Kleen.

In his earlier career, Moncion worked for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation from serving as enforcement officer, national safety code auditor and senior highway carrier safety administrator to the team leader of carrier sanctions and investigations branch.

Trimac wins Innovative HR Teams award

Trimac was named a winner of the 2024 Human Resources Director (HRD) Innovative Human Resources Teams award by HRD Canada.

The Innovative HR Teams report identifies organizations that are developing the HR industry with forward-thinking strategies, recruitment approaches, talent management, diversity and inclusion, innovative technology integration and groundbreaking reward and recognition strategies, the company said in a release.

Trimac is a winner of the 2024 HRD Innovative Human Resources Teams award by HRD Canada. (Photo: Supplied)

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to fostering an environment that values innovation, inclusivity and employee well-being,” said Rhonda Leason, vice-president of people and culture, in the release.

Stertil-Koni welcomes Delp as a national account manager

Stertil-Koni, provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, announced that Brett Delp has joined the company as a national account manager.

Brett Delp joined Stertil-Koni (Photo: Stertil-Koni)

Delp brings more than 13 years of extensive experience in the commercial vehicle industry to his new post, including firsthand shop knowledge, product development, national fleet management, and national account management, the company said in a release.

Delp joins Stertil-Koni from Dorman Products, where he served as a national account manager.