Trucking celebrates National Technician Appreciation Week
This week the industry celebrates the fourth annual National Technician Appreciation Week, which runs from Sept. 24 to 30.
Professional technicians perform one of the most demanding and critical roles in trucking, said the American Trucking Association (ATA), the event’s sponsor.
The men and women who keep the trucks moving are a critical part of the industry, most deserving of recognition, added ATA President and CEO Chris Spear.
“The work that technicians do is crucial to the work our motor carriers do. By keeping our trucks safe and fit, fleets are able to deliver the essential goods that keep our economy running.”
Fleets and organizations are sharing messages of appreciation.
Penske Truck Leasing, for example, congratulated over 11,000 company technicians in a video to maintenance teams. “We celebrate you and your craft,” said Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing. “We are inspired by the excellence you bring to the table every day.”
Kane Transport also celebrated those who ensure the wheels keep turning. On its X account, the fleet said technicians are the “backbone of the industry – from diagnostics to repair.”
ATA’s Trucking and Maintenance Council (TMC) executive director Robert Braswell added that without technicians making sure vehicles are ready for service and in safe condition, drivers can’t make the deliveries the industry relies on.
Here are some of the #NTAW2023 posts:
