Trucking celebrates National Technician Appreciation Week

This week the industry celebrates the fourth annual National Technician Appreciation Week, which runs from Sept. 24 to 30.

Professional technicians perform one of the most demanding and critical roles in trucking, said the American Trucking Association (ATA), the event’s sponsor.

The men and women who keep the trucks moving are a critical part of the industry, most deserving of recognition, added ATA President and CEO Chris Spear.

“The work that technicians do is crucial to the work our motor carriers do. By keeping our trucks safe and fit, fleets are able to deliver the essential goods that keep our economy running.”

Professional technicians perform one of the most demanding and critical roles in trucking.



This week we celebrate the contributions they make to our industry and economy the other 51 weeks of the year: https://t.co/0onidKJJkK #NTAW23 pic.twitter.com/dhLQbeKpq3 — American Trucking (@TRUCKINGdotORG) September 24, 2023

Fleets and organizations are sharing messages of appreciation.

Penske Truck Leasing, for example, congratulated over 11,000 company technicians in a video to maintenance teams. “We celebrate you and your craft,” said Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing. “We are inspired by the excellence you bring to the table every day.”

Kane Transport also celebrated those who ensure the wheels keep turning. On its X account, the fleet said technicians are the “backbone of the industry – from diagnostics to repair.”

ATA’s Trucking and Maintenance Council (TMC) executive director Robert Braswell added that without technicians making sure vehicles are ready for service and in safe condition, drivers can’t make the deliveries the industry relies on.

Here are some of the #NTAW2023 posts:

Happy National Technician Appreciation Week! Thank you to all the professionals who keep our trucks in safe condition and running, to deliver our essential goods and services. #NTAW23 pic.twitter.com/k0FAh1tSmL — Florida Trucking Association (@FloridaTrucking) September 25, 2023

Lead #Technician Manny E. leverages his incredible 25-year tenure with #Penske to share nuanced expertise and advanced troubleshooting skills with his peers. His dedication and generosity are truly exceptional.



Thank you, Manny! #NationalTechnicianAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/GgsGPLSmhc — Penske Transportation Solutions (@PenskeNews) September 25, 2023

It's #NationalTechnicianAppreciationWeek! Let's celebrate our dedicated technicians who ensure our wheels keep turning smoothly. From diagnostics to repairs, they're the backbone of our industry. Thank you for your commitment! Show your appreciation to a tech this week! #NTAW pic.twitter.com/m6pdXaSP9s — Kane Transport (@KaneTransport) September 24, 2023