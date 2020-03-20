Trucking HR releases Covid-19 guide

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada has released a new guide to support employers in navigating their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 Resource Guide for Trucking & Logistics Employers includes information on remote working, leadership and employee communications during a crisis.

It also features health and safety tips as well as well as links to government relief programs and funding announced recently.

“Trucking HR Canada is here to support trucking and logistics employers in navigating their response to Covid-19” said CEO Angela Splinter.

“With a vast array of information available, we are working to make it easier for our employers to respond, and to access available resources as they work tirelessly in supporting the flow of goods to large and small communities across Canada”.

The guide is available for free download here.