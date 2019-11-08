Trucking musicians join TCGO fundraising campaign

PARK CITY, Kan. –The organization that helps truckers and their families is partnering with trucking’s top musicians to raise funds this holiday season.

The Trucker’s Christmas Group. Org has announced that it will be working with many musicians, charity leaders and other advocates to raise awareness and funds for the 2019 fundraising campaign.

The participants will include Bill Weaver, Paul Marhoeffer, Taylor Barker, Mandi Jo Pinhierio, Jason Henley, Tony Justice, Ken Freeman and Keith Sampson.

“One of our biggest challenges has been getting the word out to drivers and those in the trucking community about our mission to help them and their families,” said Mark Abraham, president of TCGO.

“We’re excited to bring greater awareness for TCGO with this partnership of a phenomenal group of men and women who have established traction in the community.”

The annual campaign kicks off Nov. 18. Aid nominations will open on the TCGO website beginning Nov. 21 and will close on Dec. 11.

In 2018, the organization saw record numbers of applications and delivered $8,000 to 16 families during the Christmas season.

Since its inception, TCGO has raised more than $90,000 and helped 154 trucking families ease the financial burdens associated with the holiday season.

“We are always hearing stories of drivers and their families who have fallen on hard times,” said country singer Tony Justice.

“I am proud to be able to do my small part to help my brothers and sisters of the highway — and their families — to have a better and more blessed Christmas.”

As part of the campaign, trucker Bill Weaver has decided to rerelease his 2018 song, “How the Truckers Saved Christmas”.

“Trucking enabled me to take care of my family, and over the years it allowed me to follow my passion for music,” he said.

“Family is very important to me, and TCGO is a way I can give back to the trucking community and be a blessing to those who face the same challenges as I have.”