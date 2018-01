LONGUEUIL, Que. — TruckPro has added two new repair centers to its network.

Premium Truck and Trailer in Kamloops, B.C. and Marshall Truck and Trailer Repair Limited in Hamilton, Ont. are now members of the TruckPro family.

The TruckPro network has more than 130 service centres, which makes it the largest network of heavy vehicle repair centers in Canada.

Learn more at: www.truckpro.ca