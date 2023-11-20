Trucks carry $36.6B in goods across Canada-U.S. border in September

September’s transborder truck freight edged up 0.3% over the same month last year, reaching a value of US$82.1 billion across North America, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Overall freight between the U.S. and Canada dipped 2.7% to $64.7 billion, while trucks accounted for $36.6 billion of it. (All figures in US dollars.)

Detroit, Mich., Port Huron, Mich., and Buffalo, N.Y., remain the top truck ports for U.S. freight flows with Canada, accounting for a respective $11.5 billion, $5.4 billion, and $6.3 billion in value carried by trucks in both directions.

The top three commodities carried by truck between Canada and the U.S. included computers and parts ($6.1 billion), vehicles and parts ($5.7 billion), and electrical machinery ($2.5 billion).

Trucks carried $45.5 billion across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Multiple transportation modes reported declines because of lower values for oil and energy commodities.