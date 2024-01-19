Trucks for Change hauls a million pounds of products for charity

The Trucks for Change Network (T4C) achieved a major milestone in 2023, moving 1 million pounds of products for The For Good Foundation to 41 food banks across Canada in eight months.

“What T4C members do is more important than it’s ever been,” Scott Smith, T4C board chairman said in a news release. “We’re incredibly proud of how our industry pulls together to support charitable organizations and meet their transportation needs. And we couldn’t be more grateful to work with amazing charity partners and their remarkable volunteer armies who make it all happen.”

(File photo: Trucks for Change)

“We couldn’t do what we do without our carriers and sponsors and in-kind supporters like ShipNorthAmerica,” added Betsy Sharples, executive director of T4C. “We are only able to answer the call of our charity partners because of our strong network of supporters that also help spread the word to their employees and others via social media, so even more organizations are inspired to get involved.”

T4C connects about 60 carriers to requests from charities, using an online freight matching tool known as MoveMatrix. Members leverage truck and trailer capacity to help move goods at heavily discounted rates.

Since being founded in 2011, T4C has helped distribute 26 million pounds of freight including donated food, clothing, mobility aids, books and other essentials to families and communities in need across Canada.