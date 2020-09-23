Trucks moved transborder freight worth US$60.7B in July

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Trucks moved freight valued at US$60.7 billion between the U.S., Canada and Mexico in July, up 7.5% from the previous month, but down 4.9% from July 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

Truck freight between U.S. and Canada alone was worth $26.2 billion in July, up 3.2% from June, but down 4.5% from July 2019, BTS said Wednesday.

Source: BTS

The second most-used mode of transportation was railways, which moved $12.9 billion of freight in July, up 14.7% from June. That was still down 13% from July 2019.

In all, transborder freight worth $91 billion was moved in July by all modes of transportation, up 10.9% from June and up 62.2% from May, BTS said.

Source: BTS

The bureau also said that the value of transborder freight in July was down 11.2% from the same month last year.