Trucks moved transborder freight worth US$60.9B in August

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Trucks moved freight valued at US$60.9 billion between the U.S., Canada and Mexico in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

That was up 0.2% from the previous month, but down 7.9% from August 2019, BTS said this week.

(Source: BTS)

Truck freight between U.S. and Canada alone was worth $27.8 billion in August, up 6% from July, but down 3.9% from August 2019.

The second most-used mode of transportation was railways, which moved $13.8 billion of freight in August, up 7.2% from July. That was still down 14.3% from August 2019.

In all, transborder freight worth $93.4 billion was moved in August by all modes of transportation, up 2.7% from July and 13.9% from June, BTS said.

(Source: BTS)

The bureau also said that the value of transborder freight in August was down 11.1% from the same month last year.