Trudeau: Travel restrictions won’t affect trucking

OTTAWA, Ont. – “Trucking will not be affected.”

With those five words, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reassured the trucking industry that travel restrictions announced by Canada and the U.S. on Wednesday will not affect supply chains.

“These supply chains ensure that food, fuel and life-saving medicines reach people on both sides of the border,” Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa.

He said he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day, and both leaders agreed to temporarily restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border as the two countries fight the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The virus has infected more than 600 people in Canada, killing eight of them. In the U.S., there have been 6,000 cases and 112 deaths.

Globally, Covid-19 has sickened more than 200,000 people, and killed close to 5,000 since its outbreak in China late last year.

In deciding on the travel restrictions, Trudeau said the government had been assessing the impact they would have on the economy.

But he said the restrictions will not apply to commerce, or trade.

“We understand that it is very important for the border to remain open because we are talking about $2 billion worth of goods that cross the border every single day,” Trudeau said.

“So, it is critical, not just for the health of our economy but for the health of our citizens that continue to be the case.”

Trudeau said he and Trump both want to ensure the smooth flow of essential goods across the border.

“That is something that we remain committed to. We will work in close collaboration on an ongoing basis to make sure that continues. And these measures will last in place as long as we feel that they need to last, we will again closely coordinate on that as well.”

The prime minister also announced an emergency relief package worth $27 billion that will directly support Canadian workers and businesses.

Another $55 billion will be used to meet the liquidity needs of Canadian businesses and households through tax deferrals to help stabilize the economy.

“Combined, this $82 billion in support represents more than 3% of Canada’s GDP,” Trudeau said.