TTC holds AGM, elects executive committee for 2019

Toronto, Ont. – The Toronto Transportation Club held its Annual General Meeting at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre last week and voted on its executive committee for 2019.

The executive committee for 2019 is as follows:

Mike Fontaine – general ganager C.H. Robinson (Canada) LTD – will become the past president, and remain on the executive committee.

James Mitton – vice-president National Accounts, Apps Transport Group – Elected to position of president

Cynthia Nagamatsu – v.p. Commercial Client Services, Hargraft Schofield LP – Elected to the position of 1st vice-president.

Barbara Leece – national account manager Domestic and Intermodal CP – Elected to the position of 2nd vice-president.

The AGM was followed by the Club’s annual dinner where The Toronto Transportation Club celebrated its 105th year. The gala was attended by close to 1,400 industry professionals.

This year the Club also announced three scholarship awards to deserving students. Next year, the TTC said it will add a fourth.

CP and CN received the “Platinum Award of Distinction” for outstanding contribution and participation. Brenda Allen principle of Davis Pier Consulting received the “John Foss Volunteerism Award” and event producer Maggie Patten received a “Special Recognition Award” for outstanding contribution to the Club’s successful events.

The 2019 board of the Toronto Transportation Club includes the following industry leaders: