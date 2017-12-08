TTC hosts AGM, annual dinner

TORONTO, Ont. – The Toronto Transportation Club (TTC) held it’s Annual General Meeting on December 7 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and voted on the new executive committee for 2017.
The new committee is as follows:
The AGM was followed by the club’s 104th annual dinner. The gala was attended by close to 1,400 industry professionals and dignitaries.
Alex Anthopoulos, who spent six seasons as the Blue Jays’ general manager, and is currently the GM of the Atlanta Braves, was this year’s keynote speaker.
Have your say: