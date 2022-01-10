TTC to award seven scholarships

The Toronto Transportation Club (TTC) will award seven scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year, the board of directors announced last week.

Each recipient will be entitled to $8,000 over the course of four years. Financial assistance is awarded to qualifying students entering post-secondary education.

(Photo: iStock)

The club said it persevered through the pandemic with the support of its members, sponsors, and donors. Donations in 2021 from Canadian Flatbeds, Day & Ross, and Premier Truck Group have allowed TTC to add the three new scholarships.

Corporate members may submit up to five applications from eligible employees. Dependent child, including grandchildren, adopted children, stepchildren and wards in legal guardianship, are eligible.

Scholarships are open to graduating students entering their first year of studies at an accredited university or community college and will be paid annually to a maximum of four years. An independent adjudicator will review applications and applications are due by Aug. 15, with supporting documents by Sept. 15.

Click here for details on the scholarship program.