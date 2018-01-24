TTSAO adds new member to board of directors

HAMILTON, Ont. — Recently, The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) board of directors voted unanimously to create a new seat on the board.

This new seat was created to include the newly formed TTSAO Insurance Group. Lisa Arseneau, current chairman of the insurance group, will fill the new seat.

Arseneau has been in involved in the trucking industry since 1987.

“With the trucking industry being so driver-reliant, graduates are going to play a vital role,” she said. “I applaud my insurer partners for recognizing and participating in the TTSAO Insurance Group in such a positive fashion. I am very honored to be accepted to the TTSAO Board and look forward to an exciting year!”

The insurance group consists of brokers and insurance company representatives who are associate members of the TTSAO.