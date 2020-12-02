TTSAO meeting to discuss key topics

HAMILTON, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) will host its annual Christmas meeting Dec. 17.

A number of hot topics will be discussed at the virtual event, TTSAO said.

Among them will be the Mandatory Instructor Certification, a subject the group has been working with the Ministry of Transportation for more than a year.

Serco, the company that manages all the DriveTest centers in the province, will offer an update on commercial testing.

Participants will also get updates from the TTSAO carrier and insurance groups.