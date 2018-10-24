TTSAO set to host MELT meeting

HAMILTON, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) will be hosting a meeting on the impact Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT) has on the industry.

Those who attend the progress meeting will hear from the TTSAO as to how the schools are being affected who deliver the MELT program. Participants will also hear from the insurance industry and the carriers who both have a vested interest in MELT to ensuring the process is heading in the proper direction.

Prior to MELT being officially rolled out in July 2017, a commitment was made by Ministry of Transportation (MTO) leadership that instructor qualifications and mandatory entry level driver training for DZ licensing would be addressed in 2018. Discussions have begun with industry stakeholders and representatives from the MTO are on the agenda to provide an update to those attending the meeting.

The Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities (MTCU) have also been invited to participate at the meeting. For nine months, the TTSAO and MTCU have been discussing the cap on tuition for commercial driving schools.

The meeting is open to all industry stakeholders, schools, carriers, insurance, and suppliers who would like to participate. The meeting will be held on December 11 at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation from 10 a.m. – noon.

Registration is necessary and can be done by contacting Sara Fitchett, Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario at 705-280-5577 or ttsao@ttsao.com.