Turnover rate for large truckload carriers rises

ARLINGTON, Va. — The turnover rate for truckload fleets with more than $30 million revenue rose to 83% in the first quarter of 2019, 11 points below a year earlier, the American Trucking Associations said Wednesday.

For smaller truckload carriers, the rate fell to 73%, exactly where it was in the first quarter of 2018, the group said.

ATA chief economist Bob Costello said the rates demonstrated a muddled picture of the labor market for drivers.

“While the market for drivers in certain segments continues to be tight, we’re seeing the impacts of a softer freight environment,” Costello said.

“Despite weaker freight growth, it is clear that there is still strong demand for quality drivers industry wide, which will continue to put carriers under pressure to recruit and keep good ones.”

Turnover at less-than-truckload fleets ticked up eight points to 18%, the highest level in 15 years, but well below truckload driver turnover.