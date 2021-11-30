Two B.C. container fleets face strike action by Dec. 3

Truck drivers with two fleets that serve the Port of Vancouver could go on strike as soon as Dec. 3, adding to supply chain disruptions linked to B.C. floods.

Unifor has issued 72 hours notice of the strike, following a vote by container truck drivers at Aheer and Prudential Transportation. They’re looking for the fleets to adopt a pattern collective agreement reached in August with Harbour Link Transportation.

That deal includes health, dental and insurance benefits for all drivers as well as higher payments for waiting time.

The two fleets represent 170 trucks, or about 10% of the container trucks serving the Port of Vancouver.

“For the sake of stability at Metro Vancouver’s busy ports, I hope that the owners of Aheer and Prudential come to their senses,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. “Fairness across the sector is not too much to ask.”

Unifor has made a point of highlighting labor relations at Aheer Transportation, which in 2017 and 2018 was fined by the Trucking Commissioner, and has lost labor board and arbitration rulings.