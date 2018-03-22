Two Canadian dealers win Western Star award

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two Canadian dealer sales professionals have been recognized as part of Western Star’s “Star Performer Class of 2017”.

This award recognizes and rewards the top-selling sales professionals at Western Star dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. All recipients met or exceeded goals relating to truck sales, financing and training certification. In all, 25 Western Star sales professionals representing 24 dealerships achieved or surpassed the STAR Performer criteria in 2017.

The Top Five Star Performers for 2017 are: Jeremiah Brodal (Transwest Truck Trailer, Brighton, Colo.), Dustin Brigman (Tom Nehl Truck Co., Jacksonville, Fla.), Pascal Lariviere (Centre Du Camion, Mont-Laurier, QC), Dave Holzwarth (Tracey Road Equipment, Inc., Syracuse, NY), and Dave Woolley (B & I’s Complete Truck Centre, Barrie, ON).

“We’re proud of all of our dealers and how they represent Western Star, but this particular group of Star performers went above and beyond in 2017,” said Samantha Parlier, vice-president of marketing and product strategy for Western Star. “They are the best of the best and we’re excited to see what’s ahead in 2018.”

Each Star Performer received a gift and plaque, and 25 were honored at a special awards trip and ceremony in the Dominican Republic.