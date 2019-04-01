Two Mack Anthems drivers to show off fuel saving efforts online

GREENSBORO, NC – For the next year, two customers operating Mack Anthem models will track their fuel savings efforts and share their experiences, Mack announced today.

Jamie Hagen, owner of Stratford, South Dakota-based Hell Bent Xpress and Joel Morrow, senior driver and vice-president for fleet equipment procurement at Ploger Transportation based in Norwalk, Ohio will be driving their Anthems and communicating data using the hashtag #Mackonomics.

“Fuel costs are one of the largest expenses customers incur,” said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice-president of marketing. “We’ve proven the fuel efficiency of the new Mack Anthem in road tests during development of the product. Now customers are experiencing #Mackonomics in their own over-the-road operations.”

Throughout the year, both Hagen and Morrow will track their loads, driving distances, routes, weather, and more in evaluating how their Mack Anthem models stack up on fuel efficiency. Hagen (Twitter) and Morrow (LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter) will regularly post updates, videos, and other content to show just how much #Mackonomics is saving their operations and improving total cost of ownership. Content from Hagen and Morrow also will be featured on Mack’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube).

“We typically run food-grade tankers, so we’re loaded on the way out and empty on the return,” Hagen said. “We added the Mack 6×2 with Liftable Pusher Axle to enable us to save even more during those empty or lightly loaded trips.”

Both Mack Anthem models are spec’d with Mack’s HE+ efficiency package, which combines the 13-liter Mack MP8HE engine with Mack Energy Recovery Technology, along with several aerodynamic and efficiency enhancements to deliver up to 9.5 percent improvement in fuel efficiency.

Mack Energy Recovery Technology captures energy from the engine’s exhaust that would otherwise be wasted and converts it to mechanical energy fed back to the engine crankshaft as additional torque. This extra energy helps relax the engine and improve fuel efficiency.