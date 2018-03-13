U.S. extends agricultural ELD waiver

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Agricultural haulers south of the border have been given another 90-day waiver from requirements for electronic logging devices (ELDs), the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has announced.

During the waiver period, the administration says it will offer final guidance on the agricultural 150 air-mile hours of service exemption and personal conveyance.

“We continue to see strong compliance rates across the country that improve weekly, but we are mindful of the unique work our agriculture community does and will use the following 90 days to ensure we publish more helpful guidance that all operators will benefit from,” said FMCSA administrator Ray Martinez.

Compliance at roadside has reportedly reached as high as 96% since the mandate was introduced Dec. 18, the administration reports. There are now more than 330 self-certified ELDs on the market.

Full enforcement of the ELD rule begins April 1, after which the lack of device will place a vehicle out of service for 10 hours. But drivers will be allowed to travel to the next scheduled stop and shouldn’t be dispatched without an ELD. Otherwise, further enforcement action may apply.

For more information on ELDs please visit: www.fmcsa.dot.gov/eld