U.S. legislation looks to get more women in trucking

PLOVER, Wis. – The U.S. Senate has introduced a bill that would promote more women in the trucking industry, and Women in Trucking is looking forward to helping.

The bill, announced Nov. 14, will create an advisory board of “not fewer than seven members…to contribute balanced points of view and diverse ideas regarding strategies and objectives…to create new opportunities for women in the trucking industry.”

Women in Trucking CEO Ellen Voie has been working with Senator Jerry Moran on the bill.

“As the trucking industry continues to face a driver shortage, we need to examine new ways to recruit and retain drivers that are delivering Kansas goods across the country,” said Sen. Moran. “Because women are substantially underrepresented in the trucking industry, Congress should explore every opportunity to encourage and support the pursuit of careers in trucking by women.”

“We applaud Senator Moran’s initiative in promoting a more diverse workforce in the transportation industry in both aviation and trucking,” said Voie. “We are also pleased to make this a bi-partisan effort and when we approached Senator Baldwin to co-lead in this bill because of our state affiliation, she was quick to agree.”

Women In Trucking says it has invited Senators Moran and Baldwin to meet with one of the WIT Image Team member’s female drivers in January. Voie said, “We will leverage the Wisconsin connection and provide a ride along to Senator Baldwin in Madison in the coming weeks as her schedule permits.”