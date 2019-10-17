U.S. truckers make final push for safer HOS rules

WASHINGTON — As the deadline to comment on the U.S. government’s proposal to modernize hours-of-service regulations approaches, an industry group has urged truckers to make their voices heard on how long they should work and drive.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s approach to reforming HOS, the group said this week.

The comment period for the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking closes on Oct. 21.

“Truck drivers are more regulated and more compliant than ever, but crashes keep going up,” said Todd Spencer, president of OOIDA.

“FMCSA’s proposal is the best chance of reversing that trend and now is a critical time for drivers to submit comments on how flexibility would improve their ability to operate safely.”

The association emphasized that in order for new changes to have the most safety benefits, drivers should have sole discretion about how and when to use the proposed provisions.

“For too long we’ve allowed people that have never spent time in a truck to dictate a driver’s daily schedule. This has to stop,” said Spencer.

The OOIDA is the largest trade association representing the interests of small-business trucking professionals and professional truck drivers in the U.S. It has more than 160,000 members.