UPS to build largest Canadian facility in Caledon

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — UPS is going big.

Today, the company announced its plans of constructing a new $200 million, 850,000 sq.-ft. facility in Caledon, Ontario to service the Greater Toronto Area.

The new facility will be the largest in Canada, and will be fully automated according to UPS, sorting up to 35,000 packages per hour. The new facility will also be home to a fleet of more than 200 package cars, and is expected to open in late 2020.

“Southern Ontario is an attractive hub for international trade and business,” says Christoph Atz, president of UPS Canada. “This new facility will serve the growing needs of businesses and consumers today and into the future.”

“I’m extremely pleased and proud to welcome the highly respected global logistics company United Parcel Service (UPS), to the Town of Caledon,” added Allan Thompson, Mayor of Caledon. “This development will create jobs, bolster our local economy and at 850,000 square feet, will be the largest UPS facility in Canada.”

In March of this year, UPS announced its plans to invest more than $500 million towards facility expansions and technological enhancements in Canada. Construction of a $125-million, 180,000 sq. ft. expansion to the company’s Montreal hub, is almost complete. On November 2, the company unveiled its new, $15 million, 40,000 sq. ft., facility in Kanata, Ontario and has expanded its package centers in Brampton and London, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.