Use Humboldt lessons as ‘catalyst’ for change: CTA

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is asking governments to look beyond the actions of an individual driver in the wake of a truck-bus collision that killed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos family, and explore a series of changes in the name of industry safety.
“When the findings of the carrier audit are released, the trucking industry, governments and safety stakeholders across Canada should use the facts surrounding the events of April 6 as a catalyst to finally deal with a small segment of the trucking industry that chooses not to adhere to safety regulations,” it says in a release.
Applauding Alberta’s commitment to introducing mandatory entry-level driver training, in addition to entry requirements for new carriers, the alliance released a 10-point action plan covering issues as broad as hours of service, distracted driving, sobriety, carrier evaluation programs, training and technology.
Alberta Transport Minister Brian Mason “has shown leadership throughout this horrific event, but the directional improvements announced today, along with other items, need to be introduced in all provinces,” said alliance chairman Scott Smith. “We need a national plan. We believe the CTA 10-point plan shows the way. Now is the time.”
“The vast majority of trucking companies and truck drivers embrace a culture of compliance by far exceeding minimal safety requirements,” says CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “However, the events surrounding the Humboldt tragedy have reminded all of us that we need to have a national conversation about raising the bar in dealing with those operators who do not make the proper investments in truck safety and lack the commitment to make improvements.”
The action plan includes:
I am not going to comment on what the truck driver did or didn’t do, or what the bus driver did or didn’t do. However, what the CTA said, ” asking governments to look beyond the actions of an individual driver in the wake of a truck-bus collision that killed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos family”. This is completely inappropriate. The driver was charged, not found guilty. Secondly, no one has questioned what part the Department of Transport in the Province of Saskatchewan played. I have a few questions that we all ought to think about. How many four way stops did that truck driver go through before he got to that intersection? Why didn’t that intersection state that it was only a two way stop? Furthermore, why wasn’t it a four way stop? Or better yet why aren’t they using roundabouts in these areas? Putting all the responsibility on one person in this instance is wrong. The authority that is responsible for the construction and maintenance of these roads is responsible for constructing roads that promote predictable behavior, eliminate risk where practicable and failing that, reduce risk when possible. In this case they failed in their responsibility to the public who are the ones who fund the infrastructure. I do not believe that truck driver started his day with the intent to kill anyone. I do not believe that the bus driver or the truck driver were careless people. I do believe that there was an extremely important piece of information missing in their decision cycles and this could have been mitigated through the use of better infrastructure design.