Vitesse Transport opens facility in Nashville 

MONTREAL, Que. — Transportation and logistics services company ​Vitesse Transport ​is celebrating its 20th anniversary by opening a new facility in Nashville, Tenn.

It also announced an expansion of its logistics and warehousing services.

Vitesse, which manages its own fleet of trucks and trailers, said the Nashville facility will make it easier for the company to meet customer needs.

Headquartered in Lachine, Que., Vitesse employs nearly 200 people. It also has offices and yard facilities in Toronto, Ont., and Laredo, Texas.

“Our employees have made Vitesse what it is today,” said Aldo Decarolis, president and CEO.

“Our new Nashville facility and expanded logistics and warehousing services will only make it easier for us to meet our customers’ every need and deliver on time.”