Wabash Canada adds to sales teams

KITCHENER, Ont. — Wabash Canada announced this week that it has added two members to its sales team.

Don Miller is the new director of fleet accounts and Trevor Isaacs is the corporate account manager; the addition of these roles to our team is pivotal to the continued forward momentum of our exciting growth.

Don brings more than 40 years of industry knowledge and experience to our team and customers. His vast expertise provides tremendous value to our customers in ensuring their fleets acquire assets best suited to their needs in the long term.

With more than 23 years in the industry, Trevor has a wealth of experience and understanding about the demands of the industry. He is dedicated and committed to providing cost-effective solutions that help our customers grow their business.

“We’re excited to have Don and Trevor join the Wabash team and be a part of our continued growth,” Kelly Sharpe, corporate marketing and brand manager said in a release.