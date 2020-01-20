Wabash National names Mike Pettit CFO

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash National Corp. has appointed Mike Pettit senior vice-president and chief financial officer.

As CFO, Pettit will be responsible for driving Wabash National’s financial performance as the company strategically expands. across products, geographies and customer bases.

“Mike’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for our organization as we usher in a new era of progress and innovation at Wabash National,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer.

“As CFO, he will help us leverage opportunities that will further advance our influence in the transportation, logistics and distribution industries while continuing to enhance shareholder returns.”

Prior to this appointment, Pettit served as senior vice-president and group president of Final Mile Products.

Kevin Page will succeed Pettit in that role. Page has been with the company since 2017.

Wabash National is a leading producer of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries.