Wabash’s Portland operation receives ISO 14001:2004 registration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Wabash National Corporation has received certification of the ISO 14001:2004 registration at its Portland, Oregon, operation the company announced today.

The company’s Portland operation manufactures Beall brand petroleum and dry bulk tank trailers. This is the Portland facility’s first ISO certification. The ISO 14001:2004 standard, published by the International Organization for Standardization, is an international reference for environmental management requirements.

“Achieving ISO 14001:2004 certification at our Portland operation reflects the importance Wabash National puts on upholding environmental standards at each of our manufacturing operations,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief operating officer. “I applaud our Portland associates for their commitment to sustainability and for reaching this significant milestone in manufacturing excellence.”

The ISO 14001:2004 standard provides organizations with the elements of an effective environmental management system that can be integrated with other management requirements to help them achieve environmental and economic goals.

Wabash National currently has ISO 14001:2004 registrations at five other locations: Lafayette and Frankfort, Ind.; Harrison, Ark.; Cadiz, Ky.; and San José Iturbide, Guanajuato, Mexico.