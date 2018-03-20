Wabco appoints new CTO

BRUSSELS, Belgium – Wabco Holdings today announced that Christian Brenneke has been promoted to chief technology officer.

Brenneke succeeds Christian Wiehen as CTO. Wiehen retired in 2017 following a career of nearly 30 years with Wabco.

In his new role, Brenneke will combine his current responsibilities as vice-president, engineering, with those of the CTO to lead Wabco’s global innovation and advanced product development strategy, the company said.

“Technological innovation is at the very heart of Wabco’s top line growth success,” said Jacques Esculier, Wabco chairman and CEO. “By bringing his extensive commercial, operational and engineering expertise to this role, Brenneke’s appointment powerfully underlines our continued strategic focus to expand and globalize Wabco’s extensive portfolio of commercial vehicle safety and efficiency technologies.”

Having served for a decade with Wabco, Brenneke became vice-president of engineering in October 2015. Prior to this, he was vice-president, braking and driver assistance systems, and held a number of management roles including global project management leader.