Wabco launches service partner program

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Wabco Holdings has launched a service partner program in North America, the company announced Thursday.

Under the program, the company will certify vehicle service facilities that meet its technical and safety standards in the maintenance and repair of commercial vehicles.

“To become a Wabco Service Partner, a facility must excel in all areas of training and safety standards and be a proven industry leader in the work they do,” said Abe Aon, business leader, North America aftersales, service and support.

“Customers can rest assured that if service is done by a WSP, it is done by a highly trained, Wabco-endorsed provider.”

The company said the program’s goal is to increase uptime for its customers, getting them back on the road as quickly as possible, and providing peace of mind that the service was done by a certified facility.

Caterpillar dealer Michigan CAT, based in Novi, Mich., is the first facility to be certified under the program.

Applications from other potential partners are being processed, the company said.

Wabco aims to have more than 100 partners by the end of 2020.