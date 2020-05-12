Webinar to explore how Canadians are coping with Covid-19

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada will host a Covid-19 webinar next week, with guest speaker David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data.

The webinar, which is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Wednesday, will highlight data and insights from Coletto’s work exploring how Canadians are reacting to the Covid-19 pandemic, Trucking HR said.

His presentation will also include original Trucking HR research assessing how Canadians view the trucking and logistics sector in the context of the pandemic.

Abacus Data has conducted seven national surveys since mid-March, interviewing more than 16,000 people.

The polls explored how Canadians are coping and responding to the pandemic, with a particular focus on the likely impacts on consumer behavior, whether Canadians will re-enter the economy when it reopens, and how Canadians are evaluating their governments.

“As one of the leading research firms in Canada, Abacus Data offers evidence-based insights on the perceptions of Canadians”, said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR.

“The data and insights David Coletto will share are particularly important as we work to prepare for the next stage of our pandemic response, including specific research into how Canadians view our industry”

Click here to register for the webinar.