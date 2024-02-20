Whiting Systems celebrates 50 years in business

Whiting Systems celebrates 50 years of manufacturing large vehicle wash systems this year.

Since its foundation in 1974 by Bud and Pat Whiting, the company has been providing cleaning solutions for the transportation industry in the U.S. and Canada.

Over the past five decades, Whiting Systems has had to adapt its truck, bus and train-washing services to the changing needs of its customers, from manual wash systems to fully automated large vehicle fleet washing.

Some of these offerings include the autonomous three-brush gantry system, semi-truck wash system, interior trailer wash system, as well as industry pressure washers and sanitizers.

Whiting Systems’ autonomous three brush gantry system (Photo: Whiting Systems)

“No matter what the wash application, our objective has always been to help our customers make a greater profit with their wash program needs by providing the greatest value relative to wash cost, wash quality and wash time,” said the company’s CEO, Russ Whiting, in a release.