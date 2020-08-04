WIT honors truckers with photo contest
PLOVER, Wisc. – HERoes of the Highway is the subject of this year’s photo contest being organized by Women In Trucking (WIT).
“We are inspired by your hero-like strength, not only during these challenging times, but always,” the association said in an announcement posted on its website.
“So, for this year’s photo contest, get out your camera and give us your best superhero pose in front of a truck.”
Photos can be submitted until Aug. 14.
WIT members and industry partners will vote online Aug. 17-28 to determine the People’s Choice Winner. Another photo will be chosen by a panel of judges, to be named Judges’ Choice.
The winners will be recognized at a special reception at the 2020 virtual Accelerate! Conference in November.
Contestant must be employed in the trucking industry.
You do not have to be a WIT member to submit a photo, but entries must feature a truck and superhero pose.
Click here to enter the competition.
