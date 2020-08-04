WIT honors truckers with photo contest

PLOVER, Wisc. – HERoes of the Highway is the subject of this year’s photo contest being organized by Women In Trucking (WIT).

“We are inspired by your hero-like strength, not only during these challenging times, but always,” the association said in an announcement posted on its website.

Photo: WIT

“So, for this year’s photo contest, get out your camera and give us your best superhero pose in front of a truck.”

Photos can be submitted until Aug. 14.

WIT members and industry partners will vote online Aug. 17-28 to determine the People’s Choice Winner. Another photo will be chosen by a panel of judges, to be named Judges’ Choice.

The winners will be recognized at a special reception at the 2020 virtual Accelerate! Conference in November.

Contestant must be employed in the trucking industry.

You do not have to be a WIT member to submit a photo, but entries must feature a truck and superhero pose.

Click here to enter the competition.