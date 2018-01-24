Women in Trucking seeking applicants for Canadian Image Team

PLOVER, Wisc. — Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is seeking trucking industry professionals for its Canadian Image Team.

The group’s mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. The Canadian Image Team will represent these goals while bringing awareness of the need for more women in the trucking industry and the obstacles that women face.

WIT is a non-profit organization formed over a decade ago. Its membership spans across the world with members in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, United Kingdom, and Japan.

The women chosen for the Canadian Image Team will be the face of WIT and represent the mission of the association by attending trucking industry events, giving media interviews and ride-alongs.

“We are excited to be creating a Canadian WIT Image Team,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO, Women In Trucking. “Women are still a minority in the trucking industry and the media is often intrigued to learn more about the females who are perceived as doing a ‘man’s job.’ This diverse Image Team will break that stereotype and will serve as role models for the women who enter the trucking industry in the future.”

Nominations for the Canadian Image Team are open to all industry professionals, not limiting to drivers. This means that any professional within the industry is welcome to apply (i.e. driver, technician, dispatcher, etc.). The applicant must have an outstanding safety record and speak convincingly about her commitment to safety. She will represent the trucking industry’s best.

“As the only Canadian director on the board of WIT, I recognize the privilege and responsibility I have to use my voice to make positive impact where I can. I am committed to working together with the Image Team to help empower women and accelerate the pace of progress in our industry,” said Andreea Crisan, executive v.p./COO, Andy Transport. “I encourage Canadian women to accept the challenge by simply applying. The personal benefits you will gain from this experience outweigh any fear or doubt you may have; it’s a unique way of making your mark, cultivate your confidence, influence change, and paving the way for the next generation of women.”

Nominations will be accepted through February 28, 2018. Applications can be found on the WIT website.

The top qualifying applicants will participate in a selection interview in March. The 2018 Canadian Image Team will be announced at Truck World held in Toronto on April 19-21, 2018.