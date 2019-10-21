Truck News

Yokohama Tire promotes Pavan Desaneni to VP of IT

SANTA ANA, Calif.  – Yokohama Tire has named Pavan Desaneni vice-president of information technology.

A 20-year IT veteran, he will report to Tom Masuguchi, Yokohama executive vice- president and CFO, the company said.

“Pavan has proven himself time and again, having been instrumental in our recent IT infrastructure overhaul,” said Masuguchi.

“He’s a highly skilled and knowledgeable IT executive who will oversee the future phases of our digital transformation.”

Desaneni, who graduated from Osmania University in India with a degree in computer science, joined Yokohama in 2014 as senior manager, enterprise architect and platform.

