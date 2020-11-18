ZF’s U.S. division announces leadership change

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — ZF Commercial Vehicle Controls Systems Division (CVCS), formerly known as Wabco, has announced a major leadership change.

The company said Wednesday Jon Morrison, president of CVCS Americas, will retire at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Julien Plenchette as vice-president.

Plenchette currently serves as the business leader for CVCS Americas.

Julien Plenchette. (Photo: ZF CVCS)

As the new vice-president, he will have full responsibility for the division in the region, the company said.

Plenchette joined the company in his current position in May 2019.

“In the short time that Julien has been with ZF, he has been instrumental winning new business and building relationships with new customers,” said Fredrik Staedtler, executive vice -president of CVCS.

“Equally important has been his emphasis on developing his sales team through training and mentoring.”

Morrison and Plenchette will work together during a transition period from now through Dec. 31, the company said.

ZF is a global engineering and manufacturing giant based in Germany. It acquired Wabco in May. The company employs more than 160,000 people worldwide.