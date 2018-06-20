Truck News

Video

Paid Linamar: The Power to Perform

Linamar: Employees with the Power to Perform

Linamar provides an excellent platform for employees to advance their career. In 50 years, Linamar has grown from a small machining operation to a leading global manufacturing powerhouse. From the entrepreneurial seeds planted by the dynamic founder and current Chairman, Mr. Frank Hasenfratz, Linamar has evolved into a $6.5 billion company with 60 manufacturing facilities located across the globe. Growth has been tremendous and as Linamar’s strong and streamlined corporate structure enables continued success and performance at unsurpassed levels.

Go to Linamar Careers to learn more.

Print this page