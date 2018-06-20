Linamar: Employees with the Power to Perform

Linamar provides an excellent platform for employees to advance their career. In 50 years, Linamar has grown from a small machining operation to a leading global manufacturing powerhouse. From the entrepreneurial seeds planted by the dynamic founder and current Chairman, Mr. Frank Hasenfratz, Linamar has evolved into a $6.5 billion company with 60 manufacturing facilities located across the globe. Growth has been tremendous and as Linamar’s strong and streamlined corporate structure enables continued success and performance at unsurpassed levels.