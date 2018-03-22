ABOUT CAT SCALES: CAT Scale Company provides the professional truck driver a reliable, accurate, and certified weight through the cooperative relationship with our truckstop partners. We will guarantee the highest quality at a fair price. We are totally committed to strengthening our #1 position in the industry through:
Exceptional customer service to enhance our outstanding image and reputation with the professional driver;
Superior quality of personnel and equipment ;
Selection of the highest quality of locations that stress quality of service and commitment to the customer.
We will ensure that weighing on a CAT Scale will continue to be the #1 choice of professional drivers.
