FAC plans out outsource parts transportation

WINDSOR, Ont. – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FAC) has notified Unifor Local 444 that it plans to close its Windsor trucking division and outsource its auto parts transportation, according to a report in the Windsor Star.

The union was notified late last week of the company’s plan to outsource the transportation of auto parts. The union has 30 days to respond. The transportation division employs about 300 workers, many of whom make more than $35 an hour, the Star reports.

FAC spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin told the Star the company doesn’t anticipate any job losses, as workers will be offered retirement incentive packages or jobs within the plant.