Loomis strike averted

A strike has been averted at Loomis Express, as workers in eight provinces have reached a tentative agreement with the company.

About 1,500 workers, including drivers and owner-operators, were set to strike at 12:01 a.m. today.

“This tentative agreement leverages the power of a national union to set and raise standards across the country while allowing for provincial nuances in the operations,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National President, in a statement. “I congratulate the bargaining committee for coming together to reach a deal that addresses key concerns of members.”

Ratification votes will be held in the coming days. Loomis is owned by Canada’s largest trucking firm, TFI International.