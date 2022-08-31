Loomis strike averted
A strike has been averted at Loomis Express, as workers in eight provinces have reached a tentative agreement with the company.
About 1,500 workers, including drivers and owner-operators, were set to strike at 12:01 a.m. today.
“This tentative agreement leverages the power of a national union to set and raise standards across the country while allowing for provincial nuances in the operations,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National President, in a statement. “I congratulate the bargaining committee for coming together to reach a deal that addresses key concerns of members.”
Ratification votes will be held in the coming days. Loomis is owned by Canada’s largest trucking firm, TFI International.
