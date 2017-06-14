Michelin buys telematics provider

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Michelin has announced it has acquired telematics provider NexTraq.

NexTraq is a subsidiary of Fleetcor Technologies, and provides tools for driver safety, management, and for enhancing fleet productivity. It also provides GPS fleet management tools for fleets of small commercial vehicles.

“Telematics and fleet management services are a rapidly growing category worldwide and an important area of Michelin Group’s overall business plans,” said Ralph Dimenna, chief operating officer for Michelin Americas Truck Tires, the heavy truck unit of Michelin North America. “NexTraq represents a strategic acquisition that accelerates our growth in telematics with synergies that increase our scale, expand our geographic footprint and strengthen overall competitiveness in fleet management technology and services in the United States.”

NexTraq has 117 employees, approximately 7,000 fleet customers and 116,000 individual subscribers. The unit will operate independently within Michelin North America.

“NexTraq has technology that, among other capabilities, monitors reckless driving and stops texting while driving. This capability is an excellent cultural fit with Michelin’s purpose and long-standing commitment to road safety,” Dimenna said.