Paccar takes stake in Platform Science

Truck and engine maker Paccar has made a strategic equity investment in telematics provider Platform Science.

The equity investment builds on a partnership between the two companies, which integrates Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle technology with the Paccar Connect telematics system. The companies say the initiatives will offer an integrated product on Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks with a standardized telematics operating system and app store.

(Photo: James Menzies)

Customers will be able to access real-time vehicle data, software, and third-party apps directly from the vehicle.

John Rich, Paccar chief technology officer, said, “Paccar is pleased to deepen this strategic relationship by investing in Platform Science. Paccar Connect will be the industry’s most user-friendly, customizable and productive connected truck solution, and will enhance our customers’ agility and operating efficiency. We look forward to launching the system on Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks in 2024.”

“Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle will bring a whole new dimension of adaptive ingenuity to trucks, empowering operators to tap into a broad suite of solutions that precisely meet their fleets’ needs,” added Jack Kennedy, Platform Science co-founder and CEO.