Purolator reaches tentative deal with Teamsters

TORONTO, Ont. – Purolator and its Teamster local unions have reached a tentative agreement, avoiding a strike that was set to take effect today.

The tentative deal must still be ratified by members. Purolator’s final offer was initially rejected by members on March 26, setting the stage for a strike this week. Purolator said it ceased accepting shipments on March 28 but is resuming business as usual.

The two sides had been working with Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services to avoid a strike. The agreement has the unaminous endoresement of the Teamsters bargaining team, Purolator announced this morning.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience over the past few days,” said Ken Johnston, vice-president of human resources and labour relations at Purolator. “We’re happy to get back to delivering our customers’ packages now that we’ve reached an agreement that positions the company and employees for sustainable growth in today’s fast-changing marketplace.”

Purolator said it respects the ratification process and will not discuss the specifics of the tentative agreement until union members have the opportunity to review and vote on the contract.