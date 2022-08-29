Loomis drivers, O/Os serve strike notice

Nearly 1,500 Unifor union members working across eight provinces for Loomis Express have served strike notice and could be off the job by 12:01 a.m. Aug. 31.

“This is yet another example of a huge corporation squeezing employees by shuffling work between subsidiaries or contracting out to avoid providing workers with decent full-time jobs,” Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said in a release. “These members work in the fast-growing courier sector but many remain limited to precarious part-time work.”

The workers have been without a contract since March 31. Those who are set to strike include hourly paid drivers and owner-operators, as well as call center staff, clerical, and warehouse workers.

Loomis is owned by TFI International, Canada’s largest trucking firm. Unifor says strike action could impact related companies including Canpar Express, ICS Courier, TForce Final Mile, and TForce Integrated Solutions.

“In a period of record inflation workers have made it clear that wages and secure hours are a priority,” added Payne. “The bargaining committee is willing to continue negotiations up until the strike deadline but the clock is running for TransForce to come to the table with a serious offer.”