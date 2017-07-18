U.S. truck tonnage slips in June

ARLINGTON, Va. – For-hire truck tonnage in the U.S. slid 4.3% in June, according to the latest data from the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

The loss comes on the heels of a 6.9% gain in May, and is 1.3% stronger than last June. Year-to-date, tonnage is up 1% compared to the first half of 2016.

“After such a large spike in May, it was not surprising to see the index give back some of those gains in June,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “However, looking back at the second quarter as a whole, tonnage was up 0.8% over the first quarter and 1.9% over the same quarter last year, so it was a solid three-month period. June’s slide does not change my belief that we will continue to see moderate, albeit at times choppy, growth in truck tonnage as the year continues.”