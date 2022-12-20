Soft fall freight season reflected in November tonnage

U.S. for-hire truck tonnage fell 2.5% in November, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA), on the heels of a revised 1.2% decline in October.

“For-hire truck tonnage saw the largest single monthly decrease in November since the start of the pandemic and a total drop of 3.7% in October and November,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “The decreases match anecdotal reports of a soft fall freight season as well as a slowing goods-economy generally. Housing-related freight is particularly weak.”

The tonnage index was up 0.8% year over year marking the 15th consecutive YoY gain, but the smallest among them. Year to date through November, tonnage is up 3.7%.