Volvo launches Genuine Painted Parts Program

DUBLIN, Va. – Volvo Trucks North America wants your truck on the road and to look like it’s straight off the assembly line, even after replacing a body part.

Volvo’s Genuine Painted Parts Program offers more than three dozen parts, including hoods and bumpers for its VNL and NNM model trucks painted with the same custom formula and high-quality Imron paint used at Volvo Trucks’ new River Valley facility in Dublin, Va.

“Our customers have asked for a solution to reduce their time in the shop as a result of body repairs,” said Michael Leipold, Volvo Trucks parts marketing product manager. “With this program, our dealers can stock or express-order custom-painted pieces for their fleet customers. In some cases, repairs can literally begin on those vehicles as soon as the truck rolls into the shop. That can mean the truck is on the road days earlier than was previously possible.”

In addition to painted hoods and bumpers – which Volvo expects orders to complete within 48 hours of request – the program offers bulk part ordering for all models, as well as fully dressed hoods for the VNL, complete with mirrors, headlights, and grille.

Full cab and enhanced, semi-groomed daycab options are also available through the program, with a complete line of VNL and VNM cabs available painted, sealed, and ready for final dressing.

“We listened closely to our dealers and customers when developing our catalog of offerings,” Leipold said. “Whether it’s replacing a single piece of the bumper or a complete cab, we believe these factory quality parts can save fleets time and money.”

