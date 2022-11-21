DTNA appoints two Canadian execs to replace Thiessen

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has named two new sales executives who will oversee the Canadian market, replacing Brad Thiessen as he retires after a 21-year career with the company.

Glen White has been named vice-president of Canadian on-highway sales, and Allison Athey has joined the company in the role of vice-president of Canadian vocational sales.

Glen White (Photo: DTNA)

White has been with DTNA since 1997, starting as an industrial engineer at Freightliner’s former St. Thomas, Ont., plant. Most recently he was director of project strategy for DTNA.

Athey joins DTNA from Volvo Trucks where she began as a chemist working on powertrain technologies, later joining product marketing. Most recently she served as a sales executive and liaison to dealers in the Northeastern U.S.

Allison Athey (Photo: DTNA)

“We’re thrilled to welcome Allison Athey to the Daimler Truck North America team, and to benefit from Glen White’s vast company and industry knowledge,” said David Carson, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, DTNA. “With their combined experience and leadership, we’re confident that our valued Canadian customers in both vocational and on-highway segments, and our strong Freightliner and Western Star dealers, will continue to receive the same dedicated support they expect and deserve.”

Thiessen retires from his role as vice-president and general manager, Canadian sales, at the end of the year.